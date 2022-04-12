RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin vows to press invasion until goals met | Russian hack against power grid thwarted | Passover meaning for Jews fleeing Ukraine | Photos
Mets lose another starter, Walker on 10-day IL with bursitis

The Associated Press

April 12, 2022, 7:06 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Taijuan Walker was put on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of bursitis in his pitching shoulder, the latest setback to the team’s rotation.

Walker threw two perfect innings Monday night at Philadelphia in his season debut, then was pulled after 30 pitches.

Walker was 7-11 with a 4.47 ERA last season, his first with the Mets, and was picked for the NL All-Star team.

The Mets already were missing two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. He was sidelined before opening day because of inflammation around his shoulder blade, a problem that could keep him from pitching in the majors until June.

Three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer is set to pitch Wednesday against the Phillies. He had a hamstring issue during spring training, but was able to start last weekend at Washington.

