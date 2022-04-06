RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Killings could bring Russia more sanctions | Burned, piled bodies found in Bucha | Banning new investments in Russia | Photos
Marlins visit the Giants in season opener

The Associated Press

April 6, 2022, 1:36 PM

Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants

San Francisco; Friday, 4:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (0-0); Giants: Logan Webb (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Miami Marlins for the season opener.

San Francisco had a 107-55 record overall and a 54-27 record in home games last season. The Giants pitching staff had a collective 3.24 ERA last season while averaging 8.8 strikeouts and 2.6 walks per nine innings.

Miami went 67-95 overall and 25-56 in road games last season. The Marlins pitching staff had a collective 3.98 ERA last season while averaging 8.8 strikeouts and 3.4 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Giants: Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Longoria: day-to-day (finger)

Marlins: Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

