Marlins play the Phillies leading series 2-0

The Associated Press

April 17, 2022, 2:41 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (3-5) vs. Miami Marlins (3-4)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-1, 1.93 ERA, .64 WHIP, three strikeouts); Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (0-1, 7.71 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -151, Marlins +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Philadelphia Phillies, leading the series 2-0.

Miami had a 67-95 record overall and a 42-39 record in home games last season. The Marlins pitching staff had a 3.98 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.8 strikeouts and 3.4 walks per nine innings.

Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 35-46 in road games a season ago. The Phillies scored 4.5 runs per game while giving up 4.6 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

Phillies: Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: day-to-day (arm), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Odubel Herrera: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

