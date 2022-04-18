RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
Giants visit the Mets to begin 4-game series

The Associated Press

April 18, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Francisco Giants (6-2) vs. New York Mets (6-3)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Mets: Tylor Megill (2-0, .00 ERA, .58 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -123, Giants +103; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the San Francisco Giants to open a four-game series.

New York had a 77-85 record overall and a 47-34 record at home last season. The Mets pitching staff averaged 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.1 runs per game in the 2021 season.

San Francisco went 107-55 overall and 53-28 on the road last season. The Giants scored five runs per game while giving up 3.7 last season.

INJURIES: Mets: Brandon Nimmo: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mark Canha: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Reed: 10-Day IL (side), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

