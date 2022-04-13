Giants play the Padres with series tied 1-1

San Diego Padres (4-2) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-2) San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea…

San Diego Padres (4-2) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-2)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (1-0, .00 ERA, .14 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (0-0, 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -133, Padres +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Francisco had a 107-55 record overall and a 54-27 record in home games last season. The Giants slugged .440 as a team last season with 3.3 extra base hits per game.

San Diego had a 79-83 record overall and a 34-47 record on the road last season. The Padres slugged .401 as a team last season with 2.9 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Blake Snell: day-to-day (adductor), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (oblique), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

