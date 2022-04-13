RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin presses forward with war as troops mount east | Western arms express in Ukraine | Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide' | Photos
Home » MLB News » Giants play the Padres…

Giants play the Padres with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press

April 13, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Diego Padres (4-2) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-2)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (1-0, .00 ERA, .14 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (0-0, 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -133, Padres +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Francisco had a 107-55 record overall and a 54-27 record in home games last season. The Giants slugged .440 as a team last season with 3.3 extra base hits per game.

San Diego had a 79-83 record overall and a 34-47 record on the road last season. The Padres slugged .401 as a team last season with 2.9 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Blake Snell: day-to-day (adductor), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (oblique), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Appeals court sees high bar to restoring federal contractor vaccine mandate

‘Don’t suffer in silence,’ federal IT leaders say on DevSecOps implementation

OPM outlines more steps for agencies to highlight collective bargaining rights for feds

With cloud migration, Army learned valuable lessons on standardization, sizing, culture

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up