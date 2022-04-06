RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Killings could bring Russia more sanctions | Burned, piled bodies found in Bucha | Banning new investments in Russia | Photos
Dodgers visit the Rockies in season opener

The Associated Press

April 6, 2022, 1:36 PM

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies

Denver; Friday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (0-0); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies open the season at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 at home a season ago. The Rockies slugged .414 with a .317 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

Los Angeles had a 106-56 record overall and a 48-33 record on the road last season. The Dodgers averaged 8.2 hits per game last season and totaled 237 home runs.

INJURIES: Rockies: Robert Stephenson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Dodgers: Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

