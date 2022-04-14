RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Neighboring countries demand accountability | Kremlin crackdown silences protests | Portland soccer teams to play charity game for Ukraine | Photos
Home » MLB News » Dodgers take on the…

Dodgers take on the Reds in first of 4-game series

The Associated Press

April 14, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cincinnati Reds (2-4) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (3-2)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Cessa (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, one strikeout); Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -267, Reds +220; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a four-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

Los Angeles went 106-56 overall and 58-23 at home last season. The Dodgers slugged .429 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.5 home runs per game.

Cincinnati had an 83-79 record overall and a 39-42 record on the road last season. The Reds averaged 8.3 hits per game in the 2021 season with 3.3 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tommy Pham: day-to-day (wrist), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

HHS aims to merge patient data across networks with new health IT system

Moon mining and satellite collisions make list of DoD concerns in space

Workforce, customer experience initiatives in OMB's PMA action plan

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up