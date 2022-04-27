RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US: Allies must move ‘at the speed of war’ | Agreement made on key Ukraine evacuation | Russia cuts gas supply to Poland, Bulgaria | Photos
Diamondbacks square off against the Dodgers with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press

April 27, 2022, 2:41 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (12-5, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (7-11, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0, 1.00 ERA, .67 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -194, Diamondbacks +166; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Arizona has gone 4-7 in home games and 7-11 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 4-1 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles is 6-1 in home games and 12-5 overall. The Dodgers rank seventh in MLB play with 18 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Beer ranks fifth on the Diamondbacks with a .306 batting average, and has three doubles, a home run, six walks and eight RBI. Pavin Smith is 10-for-28 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has four doubles and three home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 10-for-37 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .205 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by five runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .231 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

