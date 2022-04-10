RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Fears of stepped-up Russian attacks | PHOTOS: 10 weeks of Ukraine | Arlington sends medical gear
Home » MLB News » Boston 2B Story out…

Boston 2B Story out with flu symptoms vs Yankees

The Associated Press

April 10, 2022, 5:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Red Sox newcomer Trevor Story is out of the lineup for Sunday night’s game against the New York Yankees and away from the team with flu-like symptoms.

The two-time All-Star had a hit in Boston’s 4-2 loss to the Yankees on Saturday, but the second baseman felt ill enough Sunday to take a COVID-19 test, which came back negative.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Story “doesn’t feel great,” but he was hopeful it was a 24-hour flu and that Story could rejoin the team by Monday.

Cora said a bug had been going around Boston’s minor league camp toward the end of spring training. No one else on the major league roster had similar symptoms.

The 29-year-old Story signed a $140 million, six-year contract with the Red Sox last month after six seasons in Colorado.

Boston is trying to avoid a season-opening three-game sweep against the rival Yankees.

The Red Sox will also likely be without right-hander Matt Barnes, who has a tight back. Barnes played catch Sunday, and Cora said he could be available to pitch Monday at Detroit.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

DoD offering up to $3 million to help make 5G more compatible

Departing DoD software boss says success or failure boils down to leadership

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up