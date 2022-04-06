2022 St. Louis Cardinals Schedule

All Times EDT April 7 Pittsburgh, 4:15 p.m. April 9 Pittsburgh, 2:15 p.m. April 10 Pittsburgh, 2:15 p.m. April 11…

All Times EDT

April 7 Pittsburgh, 4:15 p.m.

April 9 Pittsburgh, 2:15 p.m.

April 10 Pittsburgh, 2:15 p.m.

April 11 Pittsburgh, 2:15 p.m.

April 12 Kansas City, 7:45 p.m.

April 13 Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

April 14 at Milwaukee, 5:14 p.m.

April 15 at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

April 16 at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

April 17 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

April 19 at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

April 20 at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

April 21 at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

April 22 at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

April 23 at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

April 24 at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

April 25 N.Y. Mets, 7:45 p.m.

April 26 N.Y. Mets, 7:45 p.m.

April 27 N.Y. Mets, 1:15 p.m.

April 28 Arizona, 7:45 p.m.

April 29 Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

April 30 Arizona, 2:15 p.m.

May 1 Arizona, 2:15 p.m.

May 3 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

May 4 at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

May 5 at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

May 6 at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

May 7 at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

May 8 at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

May 10 Baltimore, 7:45 p.m.

May 11 Baltimore, 7:45 p.m.

May 12 Baltimore, 1:15 p.m.

May 13 San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

May 14 San Francisco, 2:15 p.m.

May 15 San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

May 16 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

May 17 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

May 18 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

May 19 at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

May 20 at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

May 21 at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

May 22 at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

May 23 Toronto, 7:45 p.m.

May 24 Toronto, 7:45 p.m.

May 26 Milwaukee, 7:45 p.m.

May 27 Milwaukee, 8:15 p.m.

May 28 Milwaukee, 2:15 p.m.

May 29 Milwaukee, 2:15 p.m.

May 30 San Diego, 2:15 p.m.

May 31 San Diego, 7:45 p.m.

June 1 San Diego, 1:15 p.m.

June 2 at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

June 3 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

June 4 at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

June 4 at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

June 5 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

June 7 at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

June 8 at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

June 9 at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

June 10 Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

June 11 Cincinnati, 2:15 p.m.

June 12 Cincinnati, 2:15 p.m.

June 13 Pittsburgh, 7:45 p.m.

June 14 Pittsburgh, 7:45 p.m.

June 15 Pittsburgh, 7:45 p.m.

June 17 at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

June 18 at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

June 19 at Boston, TBD

June 20 at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

June 21 at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

June 22 at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

June 23 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

June 24 Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

June 25 Chicago Cubs, 2:15 p.m.

June 26 Chicago Cubs, 2:15 p.m.

June 27 Miami, 7:45 p.m.

June 28 Miami, 7:45 p.m.

June 29 Miami, 7:45 p.m.

July 1 at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

July 2 at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

July 3 at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.

July 4 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

July 5 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

July 6 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

July 7 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

July 8 Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

July 9 Philadelphia, 2:15 p.m.

July 10 Philadelphia, 2:15 p.m.

July 11 Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

July 12 L.A. Dodgers, 7:45 p.m.

July 13 L.A. Dodgers, 7:45 p.m.

July 14 L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

July 15 Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

July 16 Cincinnati, 2:15 p.m.

July 17 Cincinnati, 2:15 p.m.

July 22 at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

July 23 at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

July 24 at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

July 26 at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

July 27 at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

July 29 at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

July 30 at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

July 31 at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Aug. 2 Chicago Cubs, 7:45 p.m.

Aug. 3 Chicago Cubs, 7:45 p.m.

Aug. 4 Chicago Cubs, 7:45 p.m.

Aug. 5 N.Y. Yankees, 8:15 p.m.

Aug. 6 N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Aug. 7 N.Y. Yankees, 2:15 p.m.

Aug. 9 at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Aug. 10 at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Aug. 11 at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Aug. 12 Milwaukee, 8:15 p.m.

Aug. 13 Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Aug. 14 Milwaukee, 2:15 p.m.

Aug. 16 Colorado, 7:45 p.m.

Aug. 17 Colorado, 7:45 p.m.

Aug. 18 Colorado, 1:15 p.m.

Aug. 19 at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Aug. 20 at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Aug. 21 at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Aug. 22 at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Aug. 23 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Aug. 23 at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Aug. 24 at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Aug. 25 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Aug. 26 Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.

Aug. 27 Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Aug. 28 Atlanta, 2:15 p.m.

Aug. 29 at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Aug. 30 at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 2 Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Sept. 3 Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 4 Chicago Cubs, 2:15 p.m.

Sept. 5 Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Sept. 6 Washington, 7:45 p.m.

Sept. 7 Washington, 7:45 p.m.

Sept. 8 Washington, 1:15 p.m.

Sept. 9 at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Sept. 10 at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Sept. 13 Milwaukee, 7:45 p.m.

Sept. 14 Milwaukee, 7:45 p.m.

Sept. 15 Cincinnati, 7:45 p.m.

Sept. 16 Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Sept. 17 Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 18 Cincinnati, 2:15 p.m.

Sept. 20 at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Sept. 21 at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Sept. 22 at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Sept. 23 at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sept. 24 at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sept. 25 at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Sept. 30 Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Oct. 1 Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 2 Pittsburgh, 2:15 p.m.

Oct. 3 at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Pittsburgh, TBD

