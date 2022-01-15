CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » MLB News » Death of Rays bullpen…

Death of Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez ruled a suicide

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 4:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The death of Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez near his home in Fort Worth, Texas, has been ruled a suicide.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office released the finding on Thursday, three days after the 28-year-old’s body was found.

The Ramirez family released a statement through the Rays, thanking the team for its support.

“The loss of our son has been the most excruciating experience we have lived. Unfortunately, we sometimes don’t see the signs. Struggling in silence is not ok,” the family said in the statement.

“It is our commitment to honor our son’s life by helping other families,” the family added. “No parent should have to endure the loss of their child.”

The Rays announced the death in a Twitter post last Tuesday but did not release details. The Tampa Bay Times reported the body was found Monday in a field near the family home.

Ramirez, a native of Puerto Rico who attended high school in Fort Worth, was a 28th-round draft pick out of Illinois State in 2016. He played three years in Tampa Bay’s minor league system before beginning a three-season stint as a bullpen catcher with the major league team in 2019.

“We are very grateful to the Tampa Bay Rays organization, whom we consider our family, for their love and support,” the family said. “Our son felt loved by all of you.”

Manager Kevin Cash paid tribute to Ramirez in a statement released by the Rays on Tuesday.

“He brought so much passion and energy each day to our clubhouse and bullpen, and his love for the Rays and baseball was evident to all who interacted with him,” Cash said.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up