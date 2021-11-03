Local Elections: Miyares projected winner | Va. election results | Va. city, county results | Youngkin's winning formula | Md. election results
Phillies decline club options on Herrera, McCutchen

The Associated Press

November 3, 2021, 8:30 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies declined club options for next season on outfielders Odúbel Herrera and Andrew McCutchen on Wednesday.

McCutchen, signed as a free agent in December 2018, hit .237 with 47 homers and 143 RBIs in three seasons in Philadelphia. He is a free agent.

Herrera hit .274 in six seasons with the Phillies. Herrera, who made the All-Star team in 2016, was suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season following a domestic assault incident with his girlfriend in May.

