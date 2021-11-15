CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Tracking racial disparities in kids' vaccinations | UK extends booster program | Latest vaccine rates
Jackie Robinson AL Rookie of the Year Award Votes

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 8:03 PM

First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Tot
Randy Arozarena, Rays 29 1 124
Luis Garcia, Astros 2 15 3 63
Wander Franco, Rays 2 5 5 30
Adolis Garcia, Rangers 3 1 9 27
Emmanuel Clase, Indians 1 2 11
Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles 2 4 10
Shane McClanahan, Rays 1 3
Alek Manoah, Blue Jays 2 2

