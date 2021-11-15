Jackie Robinson AL Rookie of the Year Award Votes

First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Tot
|Randy Arozarena, Rays
|29
|1
|–
|124
|Luis Garcia, Astros
|2
|15
|3
|63
|Wander Franco, Rays
|2
|5
|5
|30
|Adolis Garcia, Rangers
|3
|1
|9
|27
|Emmanuel Clase, Indians
|1
|2
|–
|11
|Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles
|–
|2
|4
|10
|Shane McClanahan, Rays
|–
|1
|–
|3
|Alek Manoah, Blue Jays
|–
|–
|2
|2
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.