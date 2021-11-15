CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Cubs hire Daniel Moskos as their assistant pitching coach

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 3:12 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs hired former Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Daniel Moskos as their assistant pitching coach on Monday.

The 35-year-old Moskos will assist pitching coach Tommy Hottovy on the staff of manager David Ross. He spent the past two seasons coaching in the New York Yankees’ farm system after working for Driveline Baseball, a training center near Seattle.

A left-hander from Clemson selected by Pittsburgh with the fourth pick in the 2007 amateur draft, Moskos posted a 2.96 ERA in 31 relief appearances for the Pirates in 2011. He also spent time in the minors with the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres before pitching in the Mexican League in 2018.

