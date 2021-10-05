Coronavirus News: Medical volunteers needed in Loudoun Co. | Fauci on holiday gatherings | How risky are large outdoor events? | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » MLB News » Yankees add Allen, Brantly…

Yankees add Allen, Brantly to roster for AL wild-card game

The Associated Press

October 5, 2021, 12:21 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Outfielder Greg Allen was added to the New York Yankees’ roster for Tuesday night’s AL wild-card game against Boston along with Rob Brantly as a third catcher.

Left-hander Andrew Heaney and right-hander Brody Koerner were designated for assignment to open roster spots.

With ace Gerrit Cole on the mound, Kyle Higashioka will be behind the plate. Manager Aaron Boone said starting catcher Gary Sánchez will not be his designated hitter, leaving Sánchez to begin the game on the bench along with Brantly, who was 3 for 20 in six games with the Yankees this season.

Allen is speedy and could be used as a pinch runner.

