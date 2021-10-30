Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
The Latest: Tarp on the field before Game 4 of World Series

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 3:24 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Game 3 of the World Series (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

The tarp is on the field at Truist Park as a light rain falls before Game 4 of the World Series.

The forecast calls for the wet weather to clear out before gametime.

A few Astros players are loosening up down the left field line in foul territory.

Batting practice was wiped out by rain for Game 3 on Friday, and it was a dreary night as the Atlanta Braves beat Houston 2-0.

The Braves lead two games to one.

___

