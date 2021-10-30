The Latest: Tarp on the field before Game 4 of World Series

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Game 3 of the World Series (all times local): 3:20 p.m. The tarp is…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Game 3 of the World Series (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

The tarp is on the field at Truist Park as a light rain falls before Game 4 of the World Series.

The forecast calls for the wet weather to clear out before gametime.

A few Astros players are loosening up down the left field line in foul territory.

Batting practice was wiped out by rain for Game 3 on Friday, and it was a dreary night as the Atlanta Braves beat Houston 2-0.

The Braves lead two games to one.

