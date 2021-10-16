Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » MLB News » Red Sox become 1st…

Red Sox become 1st team with 2 slams in a postseason game

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 6:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Ain’t it grand?

The Boston Red Sox became the first team with two grand slams in a postseason game Saturday in Game 2 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

Perhaps as noteworthy: they only needed two innings to do it.

J.D. Martinez made it 4-0 with his shot off rookie Luis García with two outs in the first.

Rafael Devers doubled the score with his slam that sailed just fair against Jake Odorizzi with one out in the second after García exited with right knee discomfort.

It’s the fourth time in major league history, including the regular season, that a team hit a grand slam in both the first and second innings. The Red Sox have done it twice, also on Aug. 7, 1984.

The Dodgers did it this season on May 2, and the first team to do it was Baltimore on May 9, 1961.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

Defense Innovation Unit solves a common problem with cloud services

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up