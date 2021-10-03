Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Knehr scheduled to start for San Diego against San Francisco

The Associated Press

October 3, 2021, 1:16 AM

San Diego Padres (79-82, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (106-55, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Reiss Knehr (1-1, 4.85 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Giants: Logan Webb (10-3, 2.87 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 150 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and San Diego will square off on Sunday.

The Giants are 53-27 in home games in 2020. San Francisco is hitting a collective batting average of .249 this season, led by Brandon Crawford with an average of .299.

The Padres have gone 34-46 away from home. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .316, led by Adam Frazier with a mark of .361.

The Padres won the last meeting 3-2. Tim Hill recorded his sixth victory and Manny Machado went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for San Diego. Kervin Castro took his first loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crawford leads the Giants with 90 RBIs and is batting .299.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 73 extra base hits and is slugging .615.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .255 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Padres: 3-7, .239 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Tony Watson: (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Scott Kazmir: (hamstring), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Brandon Belt: (thumb).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Blake Snell: (adductor), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Yu Darvish: (hip), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

