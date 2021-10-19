Atlanta looks to increase lead in NLCS versus Los Angeles

Atlanta Braves (88-73, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56, second in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Atlanta Braves (88-73, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 5:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (0-1, 3.59 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 216 strikeouts this postseason) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (0-1, 2.47 ERA, .96 WHIP, 212 strikeouts this postseason)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -179, Braves +153; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

NLCS: Atlanta leads the series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: Walker Buehler and Los Angeles will face Atlanta in Game 3 of the NLCS.

The Dodgers were 58-23 on their home turf in 2021. Los Angeles has a team slugging percentage of .361 this postseason, Will Smith leads them with a mark of .704, including five extra base hits and four RBIs.

The Braves were 46-35 on the road in 2021. Atlanta has a team slugging percentage of .371 this postseason, Austin Riley leads them with a mark of .682, including three extra base hits and four RBIs.

The Braves won the last meeting 5-4. Will Smith notched his second victory this postseason and Joc Pederson went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Brusdar Graterol took his first loss of the postseason for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner leads the Dodgers with 195 hits and has 77 RBIs.

Austin Riley ranks second on the Braves with 107 RBIs and is batting .303.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .281 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Braves: 8-2, .245 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Adam Duvall: (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.