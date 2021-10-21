Atlanta looks to clinch pennant with victory over Los Angeles

Atlanta Braves (88-73, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56, second in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Atlanta Braves (88-73, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (1-0, 3.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 158 strikeouts this postseason) Dodgers: TBD

NLCS: Atlanta leads the series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will look to clinch a series win with a victory over Los Angeles in Game 5 of the NLCS.

The Dodgers were 58-23 on their home turf in 2021. Los Angeles has hit nine home runs this postseason, Will Smith has accounted for three of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .583.

The Braves were 46-35 on the road in 2021. Atlanta has a team batting average of .257 this postseason, Eddie Rosario has led them with an average of .467, including three extra base hits and eight RBIs.

The Braves won the last meeting 9-2. Drew Smyly earned his first victory this postseason and Eddie Rosario went 4-for-5 with a triple, two home runs and four RBIs for Atlanta. Julio Urias took his first loss of the postseason for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner ranks second on the Dodgers with 28 home runs and is slugging .536.

Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 179 hits and has 83 RBIs.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Dodgers: .231 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Braves: .257 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Justin Turner: (hamstring), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed), Max Muncy: (elbow).

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (health protocols), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

