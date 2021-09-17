Coronavirus News: Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | PHOTOS: 660,000 white flags on National Mall | Va. Vaccine QR Codes | Latest cases in DC region
Webb scheduled to start as San Francisco hosts Atlanta

The Associated Press

September 17, 2021, 3:05 AM

Atlanta Braves (76-68, first in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (95-52, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (7-5, 3.61 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) Giants: Logan Webb (10-3, 2.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -150, Braves +130; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves head to face the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

The Giants are 47-25 on their home turf. San Francisco is hitting a collective batting average of .249 this season, led by Buster Posey with an average of .300.

The Braves are 39-32 on the road. Atlanta is hitting a collective .241 this season, led by Austin Riley with an average of .298.

The Braves won the last meeting 9-0. Ian Anderson notched his sixth victory and Ozzie Albies went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Anthony DeSclafani took his sixth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 25 home runs and is slugging .502.

Adam Duvall leads the Braves with 101 RBIs and is batting .229.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .318 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

Braves: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: (undisclosed), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Mike Yastrzemski: (elbow), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Alex Dickerson: (hamstring), Donovan Solano: (health protocols).

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Stephen Vogt: (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

