Coronavirus News: Pfizer to seek approval for kids in 'days' | CDC chief: Get vaccinated, stop variants | Enough vaccines for boosters | Latest cases in DC region
Home » MLB News » Votto helps Reds beat…

Votto helps Reds beat Pirates 13-1 to stay in playoff race

The Associated Press

September 27, 2021, 4:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto homered twice and drove in four runs, and the Cincinnati Reds pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-1 on Wednesday to stay alive in the race for the second NL wild card.

Nick Castellanos, Jonathan India and Eugenio Suarez also connected as Cincinnati (82-75) posted its fourth straight victory, clinching a second straight winning season, Castellanos had five RBIs, and India finished with four hits and scored four times.

The Reds pulled within 5 1/2 games of idle St. Louis for the second wild card. The Cardinals (87-69) need just one more to secure the spot.

The 38-year-old Votto made a successful return to the lineup after missing two games with a sore left knee.

The first baseman hit a two-run shot off Connor Overton (0-1) during the Reds’ four-run first inning, and then connected for another two-run drive against Cody Ponce in the fourth. The six-time All-Star has 35 homers and 96 RBIs in his best season since he nearly won a second NL MVP award in 2017.

Castellanos hit two sacrifice flies before belting his 33rd homer in the sixth, a three-run shot to center.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

GSA loses 3 technology execs; DHS, Air Force, FDA gain new ones

Biden administration gives federal contractors until Dec. 8 to comply with vaccine mandate

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

Federal cyber agencies call zero trust ‘new normal’ of security, partnering to implement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up