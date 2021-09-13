Coronavirus News: More vaccine mandates might be needed, Fauci says | Mandates lead to hospital resignations | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Twins reach New York at 1:30 am after problem with plane

The Associated Press

September 13, 2021, 1:05 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Minnesota Twins’ charter flight had mechanical problems, forcing the team to change planes.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said the Twins arrived at their hotel in New York for their makeup game against the Yankees at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Baldelli said the team originally was scheduled to arrive at 9:45 p.m. Sunday following a 5-3 loss to Kansas City in Minneapolis.

The game Monday, scheduled for a 2:05 p.m. EDT start, made up an Aug. 22 rainout in the finale of a four-game series.

Minnesota had a quick turnaround and was scheduled to head back home for a day-night doubleheader Tuesday against Cleveland starting at 2:10 p.m. CDT. After a Wednesday night game, the Twins have a day off Thursday before starting a series at Toronto.

