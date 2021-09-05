CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID | Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli leaving team for birth of child

The Associated Press

September 5, 2021, 12:44 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Twins manager Rocco Baldelli plans to leave the team Sunday to return home to Minnesota for the birth of his child.

Baldelli said he would be in the dugout for the start of Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay but could depart before it ends. The schedule called for him to head to the clubhouse to prepare for his flight about three hours after the scheduled 1:10 p.m. EDT first pitch.

“It’s a big day,” Baldelli said. “There’s nothing better than this and I’m incredibly excited.”

Veteran coach Bill Evers will fill in for Baldelli, who may miss a four-game series that starts Monday night at Cleveland.

Evers is retiring after the season after 46 years in pro ball.

