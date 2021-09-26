Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Senzatela expected to start for the Rockies against the Giants

The Associated Press

September 26, 2021, 3:05 AM

San Francisco Giants (101-54, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (71-83, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (14-6, 2.92 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 211 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (4-9, 4.14 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +150, Giants -175; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and San Francisco will face off on Sunday.

The Rockies are 46-31 on their home turf. Colorado has slugged .414 this season. C.J. Cron leads the club with a .522 slugging percentage, including 56 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Giants have gone 52-28 away from home. San Francisco has hit 236 home runs as a team this season. Mike Yastrzemski leads them with 25, averaging one every 18 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 7-2. Tony Watson earned his seventh victory and Brandon Belt went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs for San Francisco. Jon Gray registered his 12th loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 61 extra base hits and is slugging .471.

Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 84 RBIs and is batting .303.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by two runs

Giants: 6-4, .263 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (oblique), Austin Gomber: (back), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Jake McGee: (oblique), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Mike Yastrzemski: (knee), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Darin Ruf: (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

