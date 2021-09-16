San Diego Padres to visit the San Francisco Giants

San Diego Padres (75-70, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (95-51, first in the NL West) San…

San Diego Padres (75-70, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (95-51, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: TBD Giants: Kevin Gausman (14-5, 2.65 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 201 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -150, Padres +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres travel to face the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

The Giants are 47-24 on their home turf. San Francisco is slugging .443 as a unit. Brandon Crawford leads the team with a .517 slugging percentage, including 50 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Padres are 31-39 on the road. San Diego is hitting a collective .239 this season, led by Adam Frazier with an average of .299.

The Padres won the last meeting 9-6. Joe Musgrove earned his 11th victory and Jurickson Profar went 2-for-6 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Dominic Leone registered his fourth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 55 extra base hits and is batting .267.

Frazier leads the Padres with 156 hits and has 40 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 9-1, .317 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 46 runs

Padres: 4-6, .221 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: (undisclosed), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Alex Dickerson: (hamstring), Donovan Solano: (health protocols).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Blake Snell: (adductor), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Jake Cronenworth: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.