Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Home » MLB News » Max Scherzer becomes 19th…

Max Scherzer becomes 19th player in MLB history with 3,000 strikeouts

Eduardo Razo

September 12, 2021, 5:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Max Scherzer joins the 3,000 strikeout club originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

 

Former Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer made some history against the San Diego Padres.

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher struck out his sixth batter in the game against their NL West rival, resulting in the 37-year-old reaching the 3,000 strikeout mark and becoming the 19th player in MLB history to reach this milestone.

Padres’ first baseman Eric Hosmer will go down as Scherzer’s history-making strikeout as the right-handed pitcher continues to dominate since moving to the West Coast in a trade to the Dodgers from the Nationals, alongside teammate Trea Turner.

Nonetheless, a good portion of these strikeouts came during two portions of Scherzer’s career, the Nationals and Detroit Tigers. With the Tigers, Scherzer accumulated 1,081 in his five-year stint.

Meanwhile, in the nation’s capital, Scherzer collected the majority of his strikeouts with 1,610 over six and a half seasons with the Nationals, where he played a role in the team winning the World Series in 2019.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

Max Scherzer

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall shock of 9/11

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

CISA tells agencies they don’t have to go it alone on zero trust

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up