Max Scherzer becomes 19th player in MLB history with 3,000 strikeouts

Former Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer made some history against the San Diego Padres.

Max Scherzer joins the 3,000 strikeout club originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher struck out his sixth batter in the game against their NL West rival, resulting in the 37-year-old reaching the 3,000 strikeout mark and becoming the 19th player in MLB history to reach this milestone.

Padres’ first baseman Eric Hosmer will go down as Scherzer’s history-making strikeout as the right-handed pitcher continues to dominate since moving to the West Coast in a trade to the Dodgers from the Nationals, alongside teammate Trea Turner.

Nonetheless, a good portion of these strikeouts came during two portions of Scherzer’s career, the Nationals and Detroit Tigers. With the Tigers, Scherzer accumulated 1,081 in his five-year stint.

Meanwhile, in the nation’s capital, Scherzer collected the majority of his strikeouts with 1,610 over six and a half seasons with the Nationals, where he played a role in the team winning the World Series in 2019.