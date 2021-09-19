Coronavirus News: Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | First DC heart transplant dies from COVID-19 | COVID-19 impact on missionaries | Latest cases in DC region
Home » MLB News » Kershaw expected to start…

Kershaw expected to start for the Dodgers against Reds

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 3:05 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (95-54, second in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (77-72, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-7, 3.33 ERA, .99 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (12-6, 3.09 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds +163, Dodgers -191; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Los Angeles will meet on Sunday.

The Reds are 39-34 on their home turf. The Cincinnati pitching staff averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, Tyler Mahle leads them with a mark of 10.5.

The Dodgers are 43-31 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .420 this season. Max Muncy leads the team with a .537 slugging percentage, including 60 extra-base hits and 34 home runs.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-1. Max Scherzer earned his 15th victory and Gavin Lux went 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Sonny Gray registered his eighth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Votto leads the Reds with 30 home runs and is batting .265.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 60 extra base hits and is slugging .537.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .202 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .244 batting average, 2.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (ribs), Tyler Naquin: (ribs), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

