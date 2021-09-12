Isbel has go-ahead single in 8th, Royals beat Twins 5-3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Isbel drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the eighth inning, and the Kansas…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Isbel drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the eighth inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3 on Sunday.

Adalberto Mondesi homered for the Royals and Whit Merrifield had three hits, including a pair of doubles.

A quartet of relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings. Jake Brentz (4-2) struck out two in the seventh, Josh Staumont worked out of a jam in the eighth and Scott Barlow finished for his 12th save.

Byron Buxton had two of Minnesota’s six hits.

Isbel’s single off Jorge Alcala (3-6) got just past diving second baseman Luis Arraez and rolled into right field to score pinch-runner Hunter Dozier.

Isbel was called up Sunday morning from Triple-A Omaha — playing this weekend a few miles away in St. Paul — when outfielder Michael A. Taylor was placed on the family medical emergency list. Isbel had been in the minors since April 21.

Minnesota had two runners on in the eighth, but Miguel Sanó hit into an inning-ending double play. He also struck out three times.

Brent Rooker delivered a two-out, two-run double for the Twins to tie it 3-3 in the sixth.

Minnesota starter Bailey Ober allowed three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings while striking out six. It was his 10th straight start allowing three earned runs or fewer, but he has completed six innings in just two of those outings.

Ober, who has tossed a career-high 99 innings between the Twins and Triple-A this season, retired nine straight Royals before a pair of fifth-inning singles ended his day.

He was replaced by Jovani Moran, who made his major league debut. Merrifield blooped the left-hander’s first pitch down the right-field line for an RBI double and a 3-1 lead.

Mondesi snapped an 0-for-17 stretch with a second-inning homer to put the Royals up 2-1.

Kansas City starter Kris Bubic allowed three runs, two earned, in 5 1/3 innings.

WAIT A MINUTE

Kansas City thought it had turned an inning-ending 4-5-6 double play in the third. With one out, a softly hit ball bounced in front of Merrifield behind second base, who lobbed it to third to force Andrelton Simmons. A throw back to second forced out Buxton.

However, as the Royals left the field, Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli successfully challenged that an infield fly should have been called. Royals manager Mike Matheny came out for a lengthy discussion of the change. Upon video review, the infield fly call stood.

Royals: Begin a three-game home series against Oakland on Tuesday with RHP Jackson Kowar (0-3, 9.53 ERA) facing RHP Frankie Montas (12-9, 3.57) of the A’s.

Twins: Travel to the Bronx Monday to make up a Aug. 22 rainout against the Yankees. John Gant (5-9, 3.78) is to pitch against New York’s Luis Gil (1-0, 1.42).

