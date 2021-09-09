9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record | Moussaoui trial revisited | Future threats remain
Indians snap 25-inning scoreless streak, beat Twins 4-1

The Associated Press

September 9, 2021, 9:23 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes, Oscar Mercado and José Ramirez homered, and the Cleveland Indians scored for the first time in three games, beating the Minnesota Twins 4-1 on Thursday night.

Reyes’ two-run shot in the third inning against Andrew Albers snapped the Indians’ 25-inning scoreless streak. The 418-foot blast to center also gave Cleveland a 2-1 lead.

The Indians managed just two runs while dropping the first three games of the series, including 3-0 losses on Tuesday and Wednesday. They were limited to one baserunner on Wednesday on Amed Rosario’s single in the seventh.

Indians starter Cal Quantrill (5-3) pitched a career-high 7 2/3 innings Thursday night, allowing one run on Miguel Sanó’s homer in the second. The right-hander gave up four hits and struck out five while improving to 5-1 in 12 outings since July 10.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

