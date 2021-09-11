9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC school honors teacher killed on 9/11 | 9/11 Pentagon survivor looks back | Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones
Home » MLB News » Gausman expected to start…

Gausman expected to start for the Giants against Cubs

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Francisco Giants (91-50, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (65-77, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (13-5, 2.58 ERA, .99 WHIP, 192 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (6-10, 5.16 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +170, Giants -195; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and San Francisco will play on Saturday.

The Cubs are 39-34 in home games in 2020. The Chicago pitching staff averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Kyle Hendricks leads them with a mark of 6.6.

The Giants are 46-27 on the road. San Francisco has hit 210 home runs as a team this season. Kris Bryant leads the club with 24, averaging one every 18.6 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 6-1. Camilo Doval earned his second victory and Brandon Belt went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Trevor Megill took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 87 hits and has 50 RBIs.

Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 122 hits and is batting .295.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .238 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Giants: 7-3, .272 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Keegan Thompson: (shoulder), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: (forearm), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Giants: Alex Wood: (undisclosed), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Austin Slater: (concussion), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Alex Dickerson: (hamstring), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Wilmer Flores: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Agencies will need to start taking emissions into procurement decisions

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall shock of 9/11

DoD wants transformational 2023 budget, but will take some cuts to pay for it

CISA tells agencies they don’t have to go it alone on zero trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up