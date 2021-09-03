CORONAVIRUS NEWS: St. Mary’s Co. re-opens mass vax site | Fairfax Co. schools update | Prince George's Co. expands mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » MLB News » Cubs' Ross, Hoyer test…

Cubs’ Ross, Hoyer test positive for COVID-19, feel fine

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 12:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer have tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesman for the team said Ross and Hoyer are feeling fine and quarantining. Both of them are vaccinated.

Bench coach Andy Green will run the team while Ross is away, beginning with Friday afternoon’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. There was no word on any players being unavailable.

The Cubs are among a handful of big league teams that have failed to reach the 85% vaccination threshold required for the relaxation of Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 protocols.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

IRS could raise $200B in revenue, double its workforce under Biden spending plan

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

OMB launches Evaluation.gov as hub to showcase work from chief evaluation officers

With new CIO in place, OPM turning to familiar IT modernization playbook

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up