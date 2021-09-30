Coronavirus News: Lawsuit over vaccine mandates in Montgomery Co. schools | DC bill could require vaccination for students | Rally for eviction protections in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Bumgarner, Diamondbacks to face Kazmir, Giants

The Associated Press

September 30, 2021, 1:42 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (50-108, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (104-54, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (7-10, 4.59 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) Giants: Scott Kazmir (0-1, 4.09 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -182, Diamondbacks +162; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to face the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

The Giants are 51-26 on their home turf. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, Buster Posey leads the team with a mark of .303.

The Diamondbacks have gone 20-60 away from home. Arizona has a collective on-base percentage of .304, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .340.

The Giants won the last meeting 1-0. Dominic Leone earned his fourth victory and Steven Duggar went 0-for-1 for San Francisco. Noe Ramirez registered his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 141 hits and has 89 RBIs.

Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 46 extra base hits and is slugging .414.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .263 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .216 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Jake McGee: (oblique), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Darin Ruf: (oblique), Tommy La Stella: (achilles), Brandon Belt: (thumb).

Diamondbacks: Kevin Ginkel: (elbow), Tyler Gilbert: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Seth Beer: (shoulder), Nick Ahmed: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

