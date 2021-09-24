Coronavirus News: Surge ebbing locally | CDC endorses COVID booster | Anne Arundel schools' distant learning program | Nursing shortage in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Home » MLB News » Astros' Zack Greinke scratched…

Astros’ Zack Greinke scratched from start with neck soreness

The Associated Press

September 24, 2021, 10:59 PM

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Astros right-hander Zack Greinke was scratched from his scheduled start Friday night and placed on the 10-day injured list with neck soreness.

Greinke, who missed 12 games earlier this month while on the COVID-19 list, is 11-6 with a 4.11 ERA in 29 starts for Houston.

The six-time All-Star and 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner hasn’t won since beating the Angels on Aug. 13 and has failed to make it past the fifth inning in his last three outings.

Greinke, who turns 38 in October, is a free agent at the end of the season.

Brandon Bielak started in place of Greinke at Oakland.

