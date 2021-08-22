CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Widener expected to start for the Diamondbacks against Rockies

The Associated Press

August 22, 2021, 3:05 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (41-83, fifth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (57-66, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener (1-1, 4.59 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (7-9, 4.01 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -178, Diamondbacks +154; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Rojas and the Diamondbacks will take on the Rockies Sunday.

The Rockies are 43-21 on their home turf. Colorado has a collective on-base percentage of .315, led by C.J. Cron with a mark of .376.

The Diamondbacks are 14-47 on the road. Arizona has slugged .380 this season. Josh Rojas leads the club with a .466 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Rockies won the last meeting 5-2. Daniel Bard earned his seventh victory and Elias Diaz went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Colorado. J.B. Wendelken took his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cron leads the Rockies with 21 home runs and is batting .272.

Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 11 home runs and is batting .288.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .288 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Raimel Tapia: (toe), Yonathan Daza: (thumb), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Joe Mantiply: (undisclosed), Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

