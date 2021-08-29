CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools require vaccines | DC teachers worry schools aren't ready | Lawmakers want Hogan to vote on masks in schools | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » MLB News » Urias expected to start…

Urias expected to start for the Dodgers against the Rockies

The Associated Press

August 29, 2021, 3:05 AM

Colorado Rockies (59-70, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (82-48, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-9, 4.42 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (14-3, 3.17 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -240, Rockies +195; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Colorado will play on Sunday.

The Dodgers are 43-22 on their home turf. Los Angeles’s lineup has 181 home runs this season, Max Muncy leads the club with 28 homers.

The Rockies have gone 16-48 away from home. Colorado hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by C.J. Cron with a mark of .373.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-2. Blake Treinen earned his fourth victory and Chris Taylor went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Daniel Bard took his seventh loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with 50 extra base hits and is slugging .539.

Charlie Blackmon leads the Rockies with 112 hits and is batting .273.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .203 batting average, 2.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .260 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Raimel Tapia: (toe), Yonathan Daza: (thumb), Chris Owings: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

