Trea Turner’s slide home may have been the smoothest slide of all time

Former National Trea Turner's slide into home plate Tuesday night went viral -- and it's worth watching all day.

Twitter explodes after Trea Turner pulls off smoothest slide ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Barreling towards home at full speed on Tuesday, Trea Turner launched feet first toward the plate and with a graceful touch of his left hand scored the Dodgers’ second run in their 5-0 win against Philadelphia.

It was almost as if he glided past home, parallel with the dirt. Turner used his blistering speed and momentum to spring himself to his feet, completing what may have been one of the smoothest slides of all time.

Trea Turner with the smoothest slide of the season so far 😎 (via @Dodgers) pic.twitter.com/IIfIc1X1KB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 11, 2021

Just a couple of days after breaking Dodgers Twitter when he scored from first base on an infield single, Turner did it again.

Akin to Michael Jackson’s swagger on stage, switching the background music to “Smooth Criminal” was just too perfect.

Apparently, Turner has been sliding like this his whole life.