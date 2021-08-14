CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Extra doses for some. Now what? | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Thompson expected to start as Marlins host the Cubs

The Associated Press

August 14, 2021, 3:05 AM

Chicago Cubs (52-66, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (49-67, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (6-9, 5.26 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-5, 3.28 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -135, Cubs +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ian Happ and the Cubs will take on the Marlins Saturday.

The Marlins are 28-27 on their home turf. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Miguel Rojas with a mark of .332.

The Cubs have gone 21-38 away from home. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .304, led by Ian Happ with a mark of .288.

The Marlins won the last meeting 14-10. Jesus Luzardo notched his fourth victory and Bryan De La Cruz went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Miami. Adbert Alzolay registered his 13th loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 41 extra base hits and is batting .263.

Happ leads the Cubs with 12 home runs and is batting .177.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .280 batting average, 7.09 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Cubs: 1-9, .248 batting average, 8.15 ERA, outscored by 44 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Joe Panik: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (finger), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Willson Contreras: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

