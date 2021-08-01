2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Stroman scheduled to start for New York against Cincinnati

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 3:05 AM

Cincinnati Reds (55-50, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (55-48, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (5-3, 4.75 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-9, 2.63 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -175, Reds +151; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds travel to play the New York Mets on Sunday.

The Mets are 33-19 in home games in 2020. The New York pitching staff averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Rich Hill leads them with a mark of 8.2.

The Reds are 29-24 on the road. Cincinnati has a team on-base percentage of .329, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .402.

The Mets won the last meeting 5-4. Edwin Diaz notched his fourth victory and Javier Baez went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Luis Cessa registered his second loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez leads the Mets with 23 home runs and is batting .248.

Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 21 home runs and is slugging .538.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Reds: 6-4, .278 batting average, 4.53 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (hamstring), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Nick Senzel: (knee), Nick Castellanos: (wrist), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

