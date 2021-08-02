New York Mets to visit the Miami Marlins

New York Mets (55-49, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (44-61, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Monday,…

New York Mets (55-49, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (44-61, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (1-0, 2.04 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +128, Mets -150; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets head to face the Miami Marlins on Monday.

The Marlins are 24-26 on their home turf. Miami has slugged .371 this season. Elieser Hernandez leads the team with a mark of .500.

The Mets have gone 22-29 away from home. New York has slugged .385 this season. Pete Alonso leads the club with a .499 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Marlins won the last meeting 5-1. Cody Poteet notched his second victory and Poteet went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Miami. Jordan Yamamoto took his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 35 extra base hits and is batting .261.

Javier Baez leads the Mets with 23 home runs and has 68 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .237 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Mets: 4-6, .258 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.