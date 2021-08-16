CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Miley scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Chicago

The Associated Press

August 16, 2021, 3:05 AM

Chicago Cubs (52-68, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (64-55, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (2-1, 2.95 ERA, .98 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (9-4, 3.00 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -230, Cubs +190; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Chicago will square off on Monday.

The Reds are 31-27 on their home turf. Cincinnati has slugged .432 this season. Max Schrock leads the team with a mark of .578.

The Cubs have gone 21-40 away from home. Chicago is hitting a collective .228 this season, led by Ian Happ with an average of .176.

The Reds won the last meeting 7-4. Luis Castillo notched his fifth victory and Joey Votto went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Alec Mills registered his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Votto leads the Reds with 75 RBIs and is batting .279.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .547.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Cubs: 0-10, .238 batting average, 7.82 ERA, outscored by 48 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Jesse Winker: (back).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Willson Contreras: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

