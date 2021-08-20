CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Va. COVID-19 boosters update | DC concert venues tighten vaccine policy | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » MLB News » Mikolas scheduled to start…

Mikolas scheduled to start for St. Louis against Pittsburgh

The Associated Press

August 20, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pittsburgh Pirates (42-79, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-58, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (3-10, 6.86 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -194, Pirates +165; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Pittsburgh will meet on Friday.

The Cardinals are 33-27 on their home turf. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, Paul Goldschmidt leads the team with a mark of .282.

The Pirates are 18-44 on the road. Pittsburgh has a team on-base percentage of .300, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .380.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 7-6. T.J. McFarland recorded his second victory and Lars Nootbaar went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. JT Brubaker took his 12th loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 25 home runs and is slugging .508.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 51 extra base hits and is slugging .528.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Pirates: 1-9, .193 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Justin Miller: (arm), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Kwang Hyun Kim: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Dylan Carlson: (wrist), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (undisclosed), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (covid-19), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Anthony Alford: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

Interior, USDA to implement pay raises for federal firefighters later this month

IT asset management helping VA, USCIS tackle technical debt

Agencies get another tool for recruiting and hiring student interns, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up