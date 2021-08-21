CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Hill scheduled to start for New York against Los Angeles

The Associated Press

August 21, 2021, 3:05 AM

New York Mets (60-62, third in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (77-46, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Rich Hill (6-4, 4.08 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Dodgers: Max Scherzer (10-4, 2.69 ERA, .90 WHIP, 170 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -279, Mets +228; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and New York will square off on Saturday.

The Dodgers are 41-20 on their home turf. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .331 this season, led by Max Muncy with a mark of .396.

The Mets are 24-39 on the road. New York has slugged .378 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .501.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 3-2. Walker Buehler secured his 13th victory and Muncy went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Los Angeles. Carlos Carrasco registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with 76 RBIs and is batting .273.

Alonso leads the Mets with 104 hits and is batting .256.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .235 batting average, 1.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Mets: 3-7, .233 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Julio Urias: (calf), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Mookie Betts: (hip), AJ Pollock: (back), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Joe Kelly: (undisclosed), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (thumb), Javier Baez: (hip), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring), Francisco Lindor: (oblique), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Jake Reed: (forearm), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), James McCann: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

