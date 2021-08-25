CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some parents want outdoor school lunches | DC Council wants COVID testing dropped | Maryland conference attendees test positive | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Giants’ Posey out, Crawford in lineup day after injuries

The Associated Press

August 25, 2021, 5:53 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Buster Posey was out of the lineup for the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday a night after leaving a game with left knee discomfort, while Brandon Crawford was set to play shortstop after experiencing lower back tightness.

Manager Gabe Kapler said both players were encouraged by how they felt arriving to the park Wednesday.

Posey, 34, was pulled in the fifth inning Tuesday night during an 8-0 victory against the Mets after plate umpire Greg Gibson told Kapler that Posey seemed off.

Kapler said the seven-time All-Star was moving well Wednesday and planned to test his knee in a catcher’s squat during batting practice. Curt Casali was set to start at catcher either way.

“As of right now, it’s just kind of good news,” Kapler said. “But obviously these things take twists and turns, so we’ll keep an eye on it.”

Posey has had a resurgent year after skipping the 2020 coronavirus-shortened season when he and his wife adopted twin girls that were born prematurely. The 2012 NL MVP singled and scored in the fourth inning Tuesday to raise his batting average to .314 with 39 RBIs and a .925 OPS.

The 34-year-old Crawford was slated to bat fifth a day after being lifted in the seventh inning. Kapler said Crawford felt some tightness prior to Tuesday’s game, and with San Francisco blowing out New York, the club got him out off his feet.

Crawford is hitting .300 with 19 homers, 71 RBIs and an .898 OPS, earning his first All-Star nod since 2018.

“We want to be out in front of any tightness,” Kapler said, adding that the team is committed to giving rest to veterans Crawford, Posey, Evan Longoria and Brandon Belt when issues arise.

Belt was back in the lineup after his grandmother died Tuesday morning. Belt homered twice Tuesday and dedicated the hits to his grandmother. Kapler said the funeral service had been scheduled for Friday and that Belt would be leaving the team to attend.

Right-hander Johnny Cueto was activated from the injured list prior to the game and set to make his 20th start. The 35-year-old has been out since Aug. 9 with a right flexor strain.

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

