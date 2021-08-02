2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Transgender weightlifter makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Fraley drives in 2, Flexen solid as Mariners beat Rays 8-2

The Associated Press

August 2, 2021, 10:46 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jake Fraley had a two-run single during a five-run third, Chris Flexen went 6 2/3 solid innings, and the Seattle Mariners beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 8-2 on Monday night.

Fraley, who was activated before the game after being on the COVID-19 injured list since July 18, also made a diving catch in left field on Brandon Lowe’s liner in the third. He went 2 for 4 with a walk and stole a base.

Flexen (10-5) gave up two runs and seven hits, helping the Mariners move within three games of Oakland, which currently holds the second AL wild card. The right-hander struck out six and walked two.

Seattle’s Ty France had three hits with three RBIs, and came within a triple of hitting for the cycle.

Randy Arozarena homered as Tampa Bay saw its divisional lead over Boston drop to one game. The Rays moved into first place during a four-game winning streak that included a 14-0 thrashing of the Yankees and a three-game sweep of the Red Sox.

Kyle Seager and France had RBI singles before Fraley drove in two with his base hit off Michael Wacha (2-3). The fifth run scored on second baseman Lowe’s throwing error.

France had a fourth-inning RBI double and a solo homer during a two-run seventh that put Seattle ahead 8-2.

The Mariners were coming off consecutive walk-off losses at Texas.

After Arozarena connected on a solo shot in the fourth, Kevin Kiermaier tripled and scored on Lowe’s fifth-inning grounder that cut the Rays’ deficit to 6-2.

Wacha allowed six runs and eight hits in four innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: INF/OF Shed Long Jr. (right shin stress reaction) was placed on the 10-day injured list. He has had issues with the shin for nearly a year.

Rays: RHP Chris Archer (right forearm tightness) is undergoing treatment and will have his status updated in the next couple days. He left his start at Triple-A Durham Sunday after one inning with left hip soreness.

MOVING DAY

Seattle claimed OF Marcus Wilson off waivers from Boston and optioned him to Triple-A Tacoma. OF Dillon Thomas was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Mariners LHP Yusei Kikuchi (6-6) and Tampa Bay RHP Luis Patiño (2-2) are Tuesday night’s starters. Patiño, 21, is coming off a victory over the Yankees Thursday in which he went six scoreless innings.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

