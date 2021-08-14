Dodgers place Urías on IL with left calf contusion

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Julio Urías on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a…

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Julio Urías on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left calf contusion.

Urías was hit on his calf by a pitch in the fourth inning Friday night against the New York Mets. He tossed five scoreless innings and was in line for his 14th win before three relievers gave up four runs in the seventh in the Dodgers’ 6-5, 10-inning win.

The stint on the injured list will help the Dodgers to manage the workload for the 25-year-old Urías, who underwent left shoulder surgery in 2017. But it also leaves them without one of their best pitchers as they battle for playoff positioning.

Urías is 13-3 this season with a 3.29 ERA over a career-high 137 2/3 innings.

The Dodgers replaced Urías on the active roster by recalling infielder/outfielder Zach McKinstry from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.