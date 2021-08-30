CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals face oxygen shortages | How to encourage family to stop spreading misinformation | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » MLB News » Castillo expected to start…

Castillo expected to start as Reds host the Cardinals

The Associated Press

August 30, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Louis Cardinals (66-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (71-61, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jon Lester (4-6, 5.28 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (7-13, 4.23 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -186, Cardinals +159; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and St. Louis will square off on Monday.

The Reds are 36-29 on their home turf. Cincinnati has slugged .431 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .569.

The Cardinals are 31-33 on the road. St. Louis hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .308 this season, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .352.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 10-6. Ryan Helsley recorded his fifth victory and Harrison Bader went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for St. Louis. Sonny Gray registered his sixth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Votto leads the Reds with 28 home runs and is batting .271.

Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 142 hits and is batting .287.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .219 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .262 batting average, 3.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal), Mike Moustakas: (hip).

Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Justin Miller: (arm), Andrew Miller: (foot), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

Help us commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks

House NDAA proposal would reform UCMJ to address sexual assaults in the military

Another cyber executive order deadline looming for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up