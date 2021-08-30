Castillo expected to start as Reds host the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (66-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (71-61, second in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Monday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (66-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (71-61, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jon Lester (4-6, 5.28 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (7-13, 4.23 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -186, Cardinals +159; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and St. Louis will square off on Monday.

The Reds are 36-29 on their home turf. Cincinnati has slugged .431 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .569.

The Cardinals are 31-33 on the road. St. Louis hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .308 this season, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .352.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 10-6. Ryan Helsley recorded his fifth victory and Harrison Bader went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for St. Louis. Sonny Gray registered his sixth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Votto leads the Reds with 28 home runs and is batting .271.

Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 142 hits and is batting .287.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .219 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .262 batting average, 3.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal), Mike Moustakas: (hip).

Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Justin Miller: (arm), Andrew Miller: (foot), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.