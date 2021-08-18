CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Md. senators push for mask mandates | Dermatology patients may need 3 COVID-19 shots | TSA extends mask rule | DC-region case numbers
Castellanos expected to start for Arizona against Philadelphia

The Associated Press

August 18, 2021, 3:05 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (61-58, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (39-81, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (5-3, 1.07 ERA, .83 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (0-1, 2.30 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +105, Phillies -125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Philadelphia will play on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks are 25-36 on their home turf. Arizona is slugging .379 as a unit. Josh Rojas leads the team with a .471 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Phillies are 25-33 on the road. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .301.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 3-2. Miguel Aguilar earned his first victory and Josh VanMeter went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Kyle Gibson took his fifth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 49 RBIs and is batting .245.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 22 home runs and has 50 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Phillies: 5-5, .198 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Noe Ramirez: (covid-19), Joe Mantiply: (undisclosed), Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Stuart Fairchild: (covid-19), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Freddy Galvis: (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

