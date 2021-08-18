Braves’ Freddie Freeman hits for second career cycle

MIAMI (AP) — Freddie Freeman became the first Atlanta Braves player to hit for the cycle twice by accomplishing the…

MIAMI (AP) — Freddie Freeman became the first Atlanta Braves player to hit for the cycle twice by accomplishing the feat Wednesday night against the Miami Marlins.

The reigning NL MVP doubled in the first, tripled in the fourth, singled in the fifth and hit his 27th homer, a two-run blast, in the sixth.

It was the seventh cycle in franchise history. Freeman also had one against Cincinnait on June 15, 2016.

Freeman’s blast against Marlins reliever Luis Madero in the sixth landed above the wall in center field. As Freeman rounded the bases and reached the dugout Braves, fans in the stands repeatedly chanted his name.

He is 9 for 12 during the three-game series in Miami.

Freeman’s triple in the fourth started a four-run rally. The NL East Division-leading Braves led 7-2 after 6 1/2 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.