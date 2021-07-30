2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Weathers expected to start as San Diego hosts Colorado

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 3:05 AM

Colorado Rockies (44-59, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (60-45, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (6-6, 3.77 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-2, 3.53 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -188, Rockies +162; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Colorado will meet on Friday.

The Padres are 35-20 on their home turf. San Diego is averaging 4.5 RBIs per game this season. Manny Machado leads the team with 71 total runs batted in.

The Rockies have gone 11-39 away from home. Colorado has hit 98 home runs as a team this season. Ryan McMahon leads the club with 16, averaging one every 21.1 at-bats.

The Padres won the last meeting 3-0. Joe Musgrove earned his seventh victory and Jake Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Kyle Freeland registered his sixth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Frazier leads the Padres with 125 hits and has 32 RBIs.

McMahon leads the Rockies with 36 extra base hits and is slugging .462.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.95 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rockies: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Antonio Senzatela: (covid-19), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Yency Almonte: (covid-19), Yonathan Daza: (covid-19), Chris Owings: (thumb), C.J. Cron: (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

